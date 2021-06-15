Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Shares Down 0.5%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. 25,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 102,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Global SPAC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

