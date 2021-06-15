Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. 165,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 585,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32.

