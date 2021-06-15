Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 42,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,918,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

