GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $847.97 million to $874.00 million. GMS reported sales of $770.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GMS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GMS has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $47.11.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

