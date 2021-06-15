GoByte (GBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $416.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $549,864.88 and approximately $416.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

