GoChain (GO) Price Hits $0.0276 on Top Exchanges

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. GoChain has a total market cap of $29.97 million and $830,979.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,136,124,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,249,794 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

