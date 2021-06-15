Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Gold Fields worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gold Fields by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,084,000 after buying an additional 1,323,879 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,961,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,757,000 after buying an additional 1,284,383 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

