Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,672,409 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.32.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.
