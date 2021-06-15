Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,672,409 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 263,574 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

