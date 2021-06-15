Gold Poker Market Cap Reaches $16,896.33 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $16,896.33 and $340.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00151251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00180758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00974164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,099.63 or 0.99843245 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

