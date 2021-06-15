Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 871,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

