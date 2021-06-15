Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 871,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

