GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $245,621.45 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $245,621.45 and approximately $17.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.