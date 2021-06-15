Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $682,397.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.