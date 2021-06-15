Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

GROUF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

