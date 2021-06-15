Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,591. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

