Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($3.86). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 295.80 ($3.86), with a volume of 1,146,871 shares trading hands.

GRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

