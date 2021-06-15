Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,503 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 738,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

