Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,782 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $234.00. The company had a trading volume of 131,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,731. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.