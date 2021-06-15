Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Goosehead Insurance worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,226.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock valued at $46,039,170. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

