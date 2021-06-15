Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,237 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Kirby worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

