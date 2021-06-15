Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $138.70. 5,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,008. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.60.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

