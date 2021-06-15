Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $24.82 Million Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Vicor worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $17,595,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. 807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,007. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.