Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $38 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the period. Olin comprises approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Olin worth $38,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Olin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

