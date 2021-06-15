Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,618 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $38,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 385,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 140,064 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 13,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

