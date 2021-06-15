Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 1.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $56,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock worth $7,738,478 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,494. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.77 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.