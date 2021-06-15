Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 18,152 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. LivePerson makes up approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.21% of LivePerson worth $44,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,467. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

