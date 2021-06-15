Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 487,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.06% of Agilysys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,191,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the period.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AGYS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.