Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,945 shares of company stock worth $645,128,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.41. 605,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The company has a market cap of $953.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

