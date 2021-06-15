Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,388 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Livent worth $25,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $41,750,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Livent by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 79,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,489. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

