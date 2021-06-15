Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of TopBuild worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $187.00. 5,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,755. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

