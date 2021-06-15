Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,669 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $130.08. 252,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

