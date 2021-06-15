Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,797 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 4,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

