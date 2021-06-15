Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,144 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.90% of CareDx worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 28,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,438. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -312.06 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

