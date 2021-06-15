Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,450 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. Signet Jewelers comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.24% of Signet Jewelers worth $37,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $1,559,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

