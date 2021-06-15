Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 32,896 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,896 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics accounts for about 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of NeoGenomics worth $44,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,123,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 716,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 207,938 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 227,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 19,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,760. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.