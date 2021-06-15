Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 74,938 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,938 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,528. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,485 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

