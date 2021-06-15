Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,286,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.11% of U.S. Concrete as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USCR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

