Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

GPK opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.