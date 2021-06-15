Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $164,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 269,914 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

