Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $569,344.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

