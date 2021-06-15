Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $384.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.62 or 0.00439043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.