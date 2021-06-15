Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETCG stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.