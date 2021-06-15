Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.89. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$44.73, with a volume of 92,119 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.1100246 EPS for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

