Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,304,171 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPL shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

The stock has a market cap of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,246 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

