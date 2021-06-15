Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Green Plains worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

