Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. 136,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,470. Greif has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Greif’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

