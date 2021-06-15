Grid+ Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $68,422.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00770071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.56 or 0.07803189 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

