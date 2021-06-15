Grin Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $30.52 million and $11.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,083.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.06461186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.81 or 0.01581219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00442334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00146578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.30 or 0.00694297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00429265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005962 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,844,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

