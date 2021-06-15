Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Grubhub posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.78.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 126,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,268. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after purchasing an additional 803,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Grubhub by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 796,992 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Grubhub during the 1st quarter worth $46,994,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

