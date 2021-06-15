Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.99

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 5530404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.78.

Get Grubhub alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.