Grumpy.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $36,587.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $36,587.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.20 or 0.07848680 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,812,862,732,893 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

